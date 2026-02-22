×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Day of thunder: How Sifuna-Babu Owino's wave swept Kakamega

By Standard Team | Feb. 22, 2026

ODM SG Edwin Sifuna addresses supporters at Amalemba Grounds, Kakamega, during the ODM Linda Mwananchi rally on February 21, 2026, before teargas disrupted the crowd.  [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The battle lines have been drawn, and a new potent political force capable of rallying and seamlessly attracting an organic crowd has entered the fray, threatening to alter the status quo in ODM and upset President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sifuna-Babu Owino Wave Linda Mwananchi Rally ODM Wrangles Divided ODM
.

Latest Stories

Why tasting is remains best method of testing tea quality
Why tasting is remains best method of testing tea quality
Opinion
By Irungu Maina
52 mins ago
Edwin Sifuna: The surging political firestorm that is hard to ignore
Opinion
By Macharia Munene
52 mins ago
Pray and fast, but also take care of care of animals during Lent
Opinion
By Cecilia Kimuyu
52 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Sifuna, Babu and team must find ways to sustain fresh narrative
By Irene Githinji 52 mins ago
Why Sifuna, Babu and team must find ways to sustain fresh narrative
28 education bosses under scrutiny over ghost learners fraud
By Nikko Tanui 52 mins ago
28 education bosses under scrutiny over ghost learners fraud
Fate of former NHIF staff in limbo amid SHA recruitment wrangles
By Mercy Kahenda 52 mins ago
Fate of former NHIF staff in limbo amid SHA recruitment wrangles
After Raila, can Sifuna lead restless Kenyans to long-promised land of milk and honey?
By Robert Kituyi 52 mins ago
After Raila, can Sifuna lead restless Kenyans to long-promised land of milk and honey?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved