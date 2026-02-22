Day of thunder: How Sifuna-Babu Owino's wave swept Kakamega

ODM SG Edwin Sifuna addresses supporters at Amalemba Grounds, Kakamega, during the ODM Linda Mwananchi rally on February 21, 2026, before teargas disrupted the crowd. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The battle lines have been drawn, and a new potent political force capable of rallying and seamlessly attracting an organic crowd has entered the fray, threatening to alter the status quo in ODM and upset President William Ruto’s re-election bid.