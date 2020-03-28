Kenyan in USA dies of coronavirus

A Kenyan living in the US and was undergoing cancer treatment has died of coronavirus. Laban Kimungu who had been admitted at the Massachusetts hospital died on Wednesday. Mr. Kimungu was living in the US with his children.

“It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Laban Kimungu Njoroge of Molo. He had been undergoing treatment for an underlying condition when he succumbed to Covid-19 on March 25," the family said in a statement that was posted on an online diaspora website Samrack. The family has been having virtual meetings every day. They will have a service on Tuesday that will be followed by a cremation. Some of his family members are still under quarantine for being in close contact with him.

His case comes after Kenya reported the first coronavirus death on Thursday. Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the 66-year-old patient died while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Intensive Care Unit in Nairobi.

“We have received the sad news of the first patient who had tested positive for coronavirus. The 66-year-old male Kenyan citizen who passed on this afternoon had been admitted at Aga Khan ICU,” said the CS. He had returned from South Africa on March 13. People suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer are listed among the high risk patients. Others include people with high blood pressure and kidney disease. Children and the elderly are also listed to be high risk.

