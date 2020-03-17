Kenya confirms fourth coronavirus case

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

The Government has confirmed another case of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number to four.Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the patient in question had travelled from London, United Kingdom, on March 8 arriving in Kenya on March 9. “The latest case was confirmed today at our National Influenza Centre Laboratory,” CS Kagwe said, adding that the tracing of people who may have come into contact with the patient was underway. The first case of coronavirus in the country was reported on March 12. The CS said out of the 27 persons who came into contact with the patient, only two had tested positive.

“All the 23 (suspected cases) from Mbagathi Hospital, have been cleared and directed to self-quarantine at home,” he added. So far a total of 111 cases have been tested at KEMRI and National Influenza Centre laboratories since the pandemic struck in Kenya. Kagwe said the 36 people who were in contact with the two latest coronavirus patients had been traced and are being monitored.

The CS has urged Kenyans to maintain basic hygiene and limit social interactions as a precautionary measure out to tame the spread of the highly-contagious coronavirus. "Ensure you wash your hands and avoid handshakes...this is not against our culture. We need to take these measures to contain the virus," he said, adding that total lockdown was on the table if coronavirus cases escalate.

While admitting the outbreak would affect the economy, Kagwe said that there were plans in place to mitigate losses. "In order to mitigate losses to the economy, we have considered and found ways to ensure that cargo vessels (ships and aircraft) are allowed in as long as they are disinfected in ports of departure and crews quarantined," he said. Kenya has joined a list of African countries that have confirmed Coronavirus cases. According to the latest data, 30 countries have confirmed cases. They are: Egypt (126), South Africa (62), Algeria (60), Morocco (37), Senegal (26), Tunisia (24), Burkina Faso (15), Rwanda (7), Ghana (6), Cameroon (5), Ethiopia (5), Seychelles (4), Nigeria (3), Ivory Coast (3), DR Congo (2), Liberia (2), Namibia (2), Benin (1), Central African Republic (1), Congo-Brazzaville (1), Eswatini (1), Equatorial Guinea (1), Gabon (1), Guinea (1), Mauritania (1), Somalia (1), Sudan (1), Tanzania (1) and Togo (1)

