Kenya’s debt burden shoots to Sh6 trillion amid budget cuts
SEE ALSO :Ouko condemns lack of independence from TreasuryNational Treasury is reported to have breached the statutory 50 per cent debt-to-GDP ratio in present value terms - discounted for prevailing market conditions such as lower interest rates. This explains the Government’s desperation to change the debt limit to an absolute figure of Sh9 trillion. The National Assembly has approved the proposal, but Senators have insisted the amendment has to go through it. The Exchequer in the three months to September received Sh150.8 billion in new loans. Most external loans are paid directly to the respective State agency by the development partner.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Treasury expects to borrow Sh324.3 billion, either from commercial banks or the international capital market, while domestic financing is projected at Sh283.5 billion.
Programme supportBetween July and September 2019, the Treasury borrowed Sh144 billion from local investors, Sh3.2 billion from international organisations and Sh2.5 billion for programme support.
SEE ALSO :CS Yattani urges taxman to foster collaborationsActing National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has in recent times instituted measures aimed at slashing non-essential spending in what is aimed at bringing down the country’s debt levels. Mr Yatani also said Treasury would soon unveil a new debt policy with the objective of retiring expensive loans. However, the exchequer’s debt bills during this period increased faster than the country’s tax earnings. The tax collected increased by 13 per cent. Much of the borrowed cash was used to repay loans, in what is technically known as refinancing. Slightly over a third of the country’s revenues went to the payment of debt, compared to 28 per cent in the same period last year.
SEE ALSO :County splashes Sh4.3m on golden maceThe Government says it is trying to restructure its debt by lengthening the average maturity time of its loans. It has, however, had problems restructuring its loans, with investors still preferring short-term Government papers. National Treasury borrowed Sh770 billion in the 2018/19 financial year that ended in June against an initial target of Sh635.5 billion, or 6.3 per cent of the GDP, as increased wages and interest on loans forced the country back into the debt market. However, the fiscal deficit - the difference between revenues and expenditure - increased to 7.4 per cent of GDP, a situation that saw the country’s stock of public and publicly guaranteed debt surge to Sh5.81 trillion.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.