The Standard

After Raila, can Sifuna lead restless Kenyans to long-promised land of milk and honey?

By Robert Kituyi | Feb. 23, 2026
Embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna addresses a rally in Kitengela on February 15, 2026. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

There is a story in the Book of Exodus about Moses, who led his people to the edge of the promised land but was not allowed to enter. He climbed Mount Nebo, looked across the hills and valleys he would never step upon, and there he died.  His death left, not just a grieving nation, but also an urgent question of succession.

Who would lead now? Who would confront Pharaoh? Who would read the mood and calm a restless nation at the edge of transition? In Moses’ absence, the mantle fell to Joshua, son of Nun, described in scripture as one “in whom is the Spirit.”

.

.

.

