Widow sues Boeing for at least Sh27.6 billion over Ethiopian crash
SEE ALSO :Cost of Boeing groundings rises as TUI takes $200 million-plus hitThe complaint, which was filed on Monday, alleges Boeing failed to inform pilots properly about the risks posed by software meant to prevent the 737 MAX from stalling which repeatedly lowered the plane’s nose due to a faulty sensor data. U.S. attorney Nomaan Husain told a Paris news conference his client was seeking a minimum of $276 million in damages. “We have learned that Boeing relied on a single sensor that had been previously flagged in over 200 incident reports submitted to the FAA (U.S. Federal Aviation Administration),” Husain said in a statement. Two Boeing spokeswomen in Europe did not reply to messages seeking comment, while a Boeing spokesman in the United States did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. “Our family has lost its shining knight and the world has lost a brilliant entrepreneur,” Dubois-Seex, a French citizen, said in a statement. Boeing said last week it had completed an update to the 737 MAX’s MCAS software and was in the process of submitting a plan for related pilot training to the FAA.
SEE ALSO :Ethiopian Airlines crash report due MondayIt is unclear when the 737 MAX aircraft will receive FAA approval to return to service. Safety regulators in other countries have said they plan to independently assess Boeing’s fixes before giving their approval.
