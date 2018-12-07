Embrace changes for growth and prosperity, Matiang’i tells police

| Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 6th 2018 at 21:49 GMT +3

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who told police to embrace proposed changes in the force. [Photo, File]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has told the police to embrace proposed changes in the force, terming them good for their growth.

Dr Matiang’i said the society was changing in many ways hence the need for the police to change too.

The CS spoke at the start of the National Police Service Week event in Nairobi. The event is showcasing services offered by police.

This came ahead of planned major changes in the service as a new command structure is set to be unveiled at various levels.

Already all Administration Police (AP) camps at chiefs’ offices and not near police stations are being transformed into police posts following President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive on September 13 that police units be merged.

The 24,000 APs who have been stationed at these camps and have been performing general duty assignments are transiting to join their Kenya Police Service (KPS) colleagues at police stations to patrol, prevent and respond to crime.

Command structure

The changes include one in the command structure, with the collapse of parallel commanders for APs, KPS and Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

Officers in all specialised units like Anti Stock Theft Unit, Rapid Deployment Unit and Rural Border Patrol Unit are being issued with General Service Unit-like combat uniform as their operational clothing while general duty officers will have new blue uniforms.

The general duty uniform will be rolled out gradually because of the huge number of officers involved.

Already National Youth Service is making the police uniforms. A showcase of the uniforms will be done during Jamhuri Day celebrations next week.

Top police bosses at NPS headquarters, including IG Joseph Boinnet, are already wearing the new uniforms.