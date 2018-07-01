Entertainment, food to eat up millions in county allocations

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 30th 2018 at 22:52 GMT +3

Budget estimates for some counties.

County governments have set aside millions of shillings to entertain their guests and feed some select officers in the current financial budget.

Catering companies that specialise in serving mouth-watering cuisines for all occasions, are expected to bid for the job to be advertised by the county governments immediately the budgets are passed by their assemblies.

ALSO READ: Why your governor’s expensive mansion should bother you

Some guests visiting the counties will also benefit from gifts to be purchased at the expense of taxpayers.

If the budget is approved, the governor’s office in Homa Bay County is to spend more than Sh9 million in catering services and another Sh17.2 million on fuel.

Bomet County executive’s office that has increased local presidential visits from Sh1 million to Sh4 million, has in its estimates Sh8 million for catering, accommodation and gifts; and proposed another Sh6 million for hospitality.

In Nakuru where the governor’s office expects to spend Sh73.8 million, catering services has been increased from Sh5.4 million in the last financial year to Sh5.7 million.

On fuel and lubricants, the governor and his deputy’s offices are spend Sh7.2 million and another Sh3.9 for motor vehicle maintenance.

It is in this county that burial grants for the destitute has been allocated Sh500,000 and Sh5.2 million for donations.

Unlike Kisumu County where the assembly passed a motion that requires supermarkets to give customers free bags to carry their shopping, Nairobi intends to introduce a tax on those charging shoppers. Shopping bags in supermarkets range between Sh5 to Sh100 depending on a customer’s needs.

Nairobi County’s acting Finance Executive Charles Kerich said supermarkets charging customers for carrier bags will incur an extra cost in the county’s new revenue collection strategy.

ALSO READ: Governors' nightmare as inherited debtors go to court

“Since the ban on plastic bags, many supermarkets have taken to charging their customers for shopping carrier bags. Supermarkets that charge shoppers for bags will be required to pay a fee,” he told the Nairobi County Assembly.

The fee by the county is likely to be passed by the retailers to the customers.

Way forward

Yesterday, Retail Traders Association Kenya (Retrak) CEO Wambui Mbarire said the association is seeking to engage the county governments on the proposal in a bid to come up with a way forward.

“Our intention in selling is driven by our desire to encourage Kenyans to reduce, recycle bags for the sake of our environment and not for profit,” she said.

Supermarket managing directors who spoke to the Sunday Standard said they are waiting for the way forward from Retrak.

For Governor Ferdinard Waitutu Kiambu County, where the executive’s office has been allocated Sh341 million, Sh10 million has been set aside for tree planting to protect its water resources.

ALSO READ: Why devolution is still a hit-and-miss affair

And with boda boda being a popular mode of transport in the area, the county’s Finance executive Wilson Kangethe said Sh10 million would go towards the construction of sheds for the riders.

On inter-government relations, Sh1 million is to cater for drafting Memorandums of Understanding and another Sh12 million for the construction of a county rehabilitation referral and treatment centre in Lusegetti.

Mr Waititu is to continue enforcing the crackdown on illicit brew and substandard alcohol sold in his county at a cost of Sh4.7 million between 2018 and 2022.

The county’s directorate of gender and social services department is to receive Sh5 million for Kenyan artistes in the area to participate in the music and cultural festivals and the United Nationals Educational Scientific and Cultural Oraganisation celebrations.