Governor Joho tests political waters in Kisumu ahead of 2022

| Published Thu, April 26th 2018 at 11:33, Updated April 26th 2018 at 11:37 GMT +3

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho at a past ODN event. (File, Standard)

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has said the Orange Democratic Party has started preparations for the 2022 Presidential race and hinted he would carry the party’s flag should Raila Odinga fail to run.

Joho, who is one of the ODM’s Deputy party leaders said plans were underway to strengthen the party a head of the next elections.

ALSO READ: Raila: Split Kenya into 14 regions

He spoke in Kondele, Kisumu on Wednesday evening where he made an impromptu visit as he sought to consolidate support in Raila Odinga’s Kisumu backyard.

Joho received a rapturous welcome in Kondele by an ecstatic crowd of hundreds in the lakeside town as he called on the region to fully support the region’s kingpin Raila.

He said that he will start engaging leaders in the Nyanza region to plan for a way forward ahead of 2022 general elections as they also seek to strengthen ODM across the country.

The Mombasa county chief told the jubilant crowd that he will still support Raila even if he won the 2022 presidency adding that they will continue pushing for reforms in the country including the push to have the constitution changed.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“I will be back in Kisumu to chat away forward and even if I win the presidency, I will still support Raila fully,” said Joho.

One of the key priorities at the moment, he said, was strengthening ODM to make it a formidable force to reckon with ahead of next general elections.

He noted that a strong ODM is also a huge boost for Raila in their quest to ensure that the country goes in the right direction following the handshake between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We want to make ODM strong and I am asking you to help us strengthen ODM,” said Kisumu.

ALSO READ: Raila: Corruption killing devolution

Joho who hinted at starting to make inroads in a region that has a soft spot for him because of his loyalty to Raila said that he will continue to push for a country where there is inclusivity.

He noted that he will not relent in his quest to push for a better Kenya as they also prepare for the future.

“I will continue supporting Raila and his decisions and we want to make sure the victims of last year’s elections are also compensated,” said the county chief.

The ODM deputy party leader said that the party will continue to push for amending the constitution to create the position of Prime Minister, a proposal Deputy President William Ruto has opposed.

He noted that he will be at the forefront to champion for the constitutional amendments ahead of next year’s general elections.

“The constitution is for Kenyans and we will change it if the time comes for the benefit of Kenyans,” said Joho.

His comments came a day after MPs Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Jared Okello (Nyando), Glady's Wanga (Homa-Bay Woman Rep) and Onyango K'Oyoo (Muhoroni) also called for the push to amend the Constitution.

ALSO READ: Raila wades into Luo elders wrangles

Joho was accompanied by Kisumu deputy governor Mathew Owili alongside a host of MCAs who said the deputy party leader was welcome in Kisumu.