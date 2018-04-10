Double tragedy as nephews kill man over coffin Previous Story
Man to serve 25 years jail term for killing police officer in Bungoma

By Nathan Ochunge | Published Tue, April 10th 2018 at 19:36, Updated April 10th 2018 at 19:40 GMT +3

A Bungoma court has sentenced a man to 25 years imprisonment for killing a police officer.

Martin Kipsang Simoto was found guilty for the murder of a police officer after laying ambush on them when returning to their camp in Chepyuk, Mt Elgon 11 years ago.

The court heard that on October 19, 2007, the police officers were returning to their camp following the heightened attacks by the Sabaot Lands Defence Forces (SLDF) when  they were ambushed, gunned down and their uniforms and firearms stolen.

The court also heard that the police launched a manhunt and the suspect was arrested.

He was found wearing police boots and socks which were identified as those belonging to the deceased police officer.

Judge Abida Ali Aroni while delivering the judgement, she said that the offence was serious and required severe punishment.

“Although the suspect had earlier denied the charges he was accused of in defence, all prosecution witnesses pointed towards him. The burden of proof on where he found the police boots and socks solely lay on his shoulders,” read part of the judgement.

“The convict killed the very people who were offering security to them and therefore such a matter cannot be taken lightly,” said Justice Aroni.

