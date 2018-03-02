Cholera outbreak alert in Trans Nzoia

| Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 18:46, Updated March 2nd 2018 at 18:48 GMT +3

The County government of Trans Nzoia has issued a cholera outbreak alert following the confirmation of 7 cases at the County Referral Hospital as of 1st March 2018.

In a press statement Friday afternoon County Director of Health Dr. Gilbert Sowon said the disease has been traced to all the Sub Counties within the County.

“Cholera is an infectious disease that causes severe effortless rice watery diarrhoea, which can lead to severe dehydration and even death if untreated; it is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with bacterium called vibrio cholera,” read part of the statement.

The county Director of health now wants any person age 2 years and above presenting with acute profuse watery diarrhoea and vomiting to present him/herself to the nearest health facility for treatment.

“The general public is hereby advised to observe hygienic measures and to wash hands with soap before eating and to only drink safe water.”