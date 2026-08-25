Can Edwin Sifuna rekindle Kijana Wamalwa's dream?

Tears rolled down his cheeks as he slowly pulled up his sleeves to show me his swollen elbows. They jutted out like black tennis balls hanging on his frail hands.
“My brother Caleb, they’ve been swollen for weeks. I fear I’m a dying man. I need your prayers,” he whispered, his bright smile fading from his face. We held hands and prayed together. I asked God to heal and protect him.
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