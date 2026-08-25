How death of victim set doctor free from rape charges

Renal Doctor Dias Juma Wabwile acquitted of raping a patient during a dialysis session at Pandya Hospital. [Courtesy]

A former renal doctor charged with raping his patient at Pandya Memorial Hospital has been acquitted for lack of evidence from the victim, who succumbed to cancer before testifying.

Dias Juma Wabwile was freed for lack of sufficient evidence to sustain a conviction.