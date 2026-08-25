Government under pressure as over 150,000 first-years apply for scholarships

More than 150,000 first-year university students have applied for scholarships under Kenya’s Student-Centred Funding Model, highlighting the growing demand for government support as the country seeks to expand access to higher education while maintaining efficient and accountable financing systems.
According to Universities Fund Chief Executive Officer Edwin Wanyonyi, a total of 159,551 students had completed their Higher Education Financing (HEF) Portal applications by August 20.
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