Government under pressure as over 150,000 first-years apply for scholarships

Ag. Chief Executive Officer and Director General of the Universities Fund in Kenya Dr Edwin Wanyonyi before The Education Committee session chaired by Vice Chair Eva Obara in regards to the FY 2025/2026 Budget Implementation Status ,at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi. July 16th,2026 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

More than 150,000 first-year university students have applied for scholarships under Kenya’s Student-Centred Funding Model, highlighting the growing demand for government support as the country seeks to expand access to higher education while maintaining efficient and accountable financing systems.

According to Universities Fund Chief Executive Officer Edwin Wanyonyi, a total of 159,551 students had completed their Higher Education Financing (HEF) Portal applications by August 20.