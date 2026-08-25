Police to 'end' political meetings due to security threats, CS Murkomen says

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Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen. [File, Standard]

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has said that as Kenya gears towards the 2027 general elections police might come in and end political gatherings due to security issues.

“There will be times that the citizens will be told, enough is enough let us go home it is not fair to lose lives in the circumstance and the environment that we are in, so that then we can safeguard the lives of the people of Kenya,” said Murkomen.

Murkomen said these are part of security measures that the government will be seeking to implement during the campaign season to prevent the loss of lives and property damage.

The CS was speaking during the launch of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission’s (NCIC) Roadmap to a Violence-Free 2027 General Elections dubbed 'Uchaguzi Bila Noma'.

He said that his many warnings that chaos might break out during political rallies are meant to prepare people for eventualities saying the warnings come from intelligence gathered by security agencies.

“In the security sector, we consume intelligence information that may not stand the test of a court as evidence, we have to use that information to warn people early,” he said while defending police for not arresting people alleged to be planning chaos.

At the same, Murkomen said that the Kenya Kwanza administration will defend every Kenyan’s right to express themselves, assemble, campaign and vote in a safe and peaceful environment.

He said the Interior Ministry will work with other agencies, partners and stakeholders to maintain law and order and foster peace, cohesion and trust between communities.

“Through the National Steering Committee on Peacebuilding and Conflict Management (NSC), NGAOs and security agencies, we are actively collaborating with NCIC to build trust, encourage responsible leadership, promote youth engagement and prevent conflicts to ensure a harmonious society and peaceful 2027 general elections,” the CS said.

He said that Kenyans should congratulate the police for work well done citing the arrest of more than 27 men alleged to have been planning and taken part in the chaos witnessed before, during and after the Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay county.

The CS also apologised to the media fraternity following the brutalisation of their members during the rally.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli, in the same event said that police will send recommendations to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on individuals it considers unfit to run for elective office based on their track record.

“We will recommend to IEBC individuals who are not fit to run for office based on their track records,” he said.

The DIG said that the recommendations will be based on intelligence gathered by police and other security agencies adding that police are ramping up efforts to deal with goons.