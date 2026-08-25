Beyond reasonable doubt or reasonable inference? Unpacking Obado's murder verdict

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Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado at Milimani High Court for his judgment over the alleged murder of his former lover Sharon Otieno. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

When the High Court delivered its judgment in Republic v. Zacharia Okoth Obado & 2 Others, convicting former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his personal assistant Michael Oyamo, and county clerical officer Caspal Ojwang Obiero for the 2018 murder of Sharon Otieno, public sentiment welcomed the judicial closure. For many, the ruling represented a decisive blow against impunity and political privilege.

Yet, beneath the headlines and moral outrage lies a judicial record that raises serious legal questions. As the case transitions from the trial court to the appellate corridors, legal scholars and observers must ask: Did the trial court establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt, or did it construct a conviction on logical leaps and inferred guilt?

The phantom perpetrators and the circumstantial chain

The prosecution’s case against the three accused rested entirely on circumstantial evidence. No eyewitness placed Obado, Oyamo, or Obiero at the immediate scene of the fatal assault, and no direct forensic evidence tied them to the murder weapon. The court concluded that Sharon was brutally killed in a forested area in Homa Bay by "unidentified men" who boarded motor vehicle KCL 481K.

Under established legal principles, most notably Sawe v. Republic, circumstantial evidence can only support a conviction if the inculpatory facts form a chain so complete that it excludes every other reasonable hypothesis except the guilt of the accused.

Here, the actual executioners—the unidentified men—remain faceless phantoms who were never arrested, charged, or identified. The prosecution did not produce direct evidence or forensic communications proving that these unidentified assailants were acting on the direct orders or payroll of the appellants. Can three men be deemed principal co-conspirators to murder when the physical line of command between them and the actual killers was inferred rather than proven?

The constitutional friction: Silence vs special knowledge

Perhaps the most legally contentious aspect of the judgment lies in how the court handled phone records between Obado and Obiero. The trial court highlighted five phone calls between the Governor and his clerk on September 2 and 3, 2018. Invoking Section 111(1) of the Evidence Act—which places the burden of proving facts within "special knowledge" on the accused—the court held that because Obado and Obiero failed to explain what they discussed, a presumption of guilt arose that the calls were made for "coordination and planning".

This finding strikes at the heart of Kenya's constitutional jurisprudence. Article 50(2) of the Constitution guarantees every accused person the right to be presumed innocent and the right to remain silent without that silence being weaponised as evidence of guilt.

Call data records establish metadata—that a call took place—not the substance of what was said. By requiring the accused to disclose private conversations or face an adverse inference of murder planning, did the court unconstitutionally shift the burden of proof and penalise the accused for exercising their constitutional right to silence?

The conflation of cover-up with commission

The conviction of the 3rd Accused, Caspal Obiero, highlights another legal fault line. Obiero’s primary involvement in the trial court's factual findings centres on events of September 4, 2018—the day after Sharon Otieno was killed. The court found that Obiero assisted Oyamo in procuring fake hospital records from Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital to construct a false abduction story.

Under Kenyan criminal law, assisting a perpetrator after a crime is complete to help them evade justice constitutes the distinct offence of being an "accessory after the fact" under Section 396 of the Penal Code. It does not retroactively transform an individual into a principal offender or co-conspirator to the murder under Sections 20 and 21.

By treating post-facto cover-up actions as conclusive proof of pre-crime murder planning, the trial court blurred the line between obstructing justice and committing murder.

The stakes on appeal

Justice for Sharon Otieno demands accountability. However, justice must be executed strictly within the confines of the law. If metadata without content, missing physical perpetrators, and post-crime cover-ups can be combined to sustain a conviction for principal murder, the threshold of "proof beyond reasonable doubt" in Kenyan courts may have permanently shifted.

As the Court of Appeal prepares to re-examine the record, the legal community will be watching closely. The central question will not be whether Sharon's murder was horrific—it undoubtedly was—but whether the High Court built its judgment on immutable legal proof or on speculative inferences driven by the gravity of the offence.

The writer is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya