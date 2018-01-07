Nzioka Waita: The outsider with a shining star Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Why Jubilee technocrats find it rough at the table of politicians

By Wainaina Ndung’u | Published Sun, January 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 6th 2018 at 23:45 GMT +3
Going gets tough for Cabinet of technocrats President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William appointed [File| Standard]

When Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto won the presidency in 2013, one of their first public announcements was that they would largely appoint a Cabinet of technocrats.

In their first line-up, the only politicians appointed were Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu in Lands and Najib Balala in Mining. Later in 2015, Devolution CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, Dan Kazungu of Mining, Charles Keter of Energy and Water’s Eugene Wamalwa joined.

ALSO READ: Shock, blood berth in Cabinet appointments

But most of the technocrats appear not to have learned the first rule of the game - that there are no rules. Some failed to cultivate political patronage which had landed them there in the first place.

Some also failed to deliver, or were deemed by the general public to have failed.

Phyllis Kandie, the former East African Affairs, was moved to the Labour Ministry in the midterm reshuffle. Just like in her earlier ministry, she has remained largely out of the limelight even as the country has been engrossed in a series of workers’ strikes.

Embarrassing

His Sports colleague Hassan Wario also did not endear himself to many. The embarrassing Rio de Janeiro Olympic fiasco will take long to forget. Maybe he is not to blame, but the promise never came to pass.

Foreign Affairs CS Amina Mohamed was seen as a darling of the Jubilee government, and in fact takes credit for the diplomatic lobbying that helped the Uhuruto cases at the International Criminal Court. But her goose may have been cooked when she lost contention for the African Union chairmanship.

Adan Mohamed, former renowned banker who has been the Industrialisation and Enterprise Development CS, may have over seen new investments but has remained largely behind the scenes with little or no political value. The same could be said of Prof Judi Wakhungu of Environment and Natural Resources.

Others facing the same fate are Jacob Kaimenyi of Lands, Sicily Kariuki of Gender and Youth Affairs and former Kenya Seed Company boss Willy Bett who head the Agriculture docket.

ALSO READ: Why six CSs were retained by Uhuru

 

RELATED TOPICS:
jubilee party
kenyan politicians
cabinet secretaries

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

All Cabinet Secretaries still in office, clarifies Government

All Cabinet Secretaries still in office, clarifies Government

Kazungu, Kiunjuri and Eugene's big gamble

Kazungu, Kiunjuri and Eugene's big gamble

Uhuru throws out 13 ministers as he starts to build new Cabinet

Uhuru throws out 13 ministers as he starts to build new Cabinet

Uhuru makes mini changes in government

Uhuru makes mini changes in government

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

Dialogue Now Or Else: Kalonzo Musyoka reiterates that they will be sworn in if there is no dialogue
KTN NEWS / 9 hours ago

Dialogue Now Or Else: Kalonzo Musyoka reiterates that they will be sworn in if there is no dialogue

After escaping attempts to marry her off early;Josphine Sena now returns home a lawyer
KTN NEWS / 9 hours ago

After escaping attempts to marry her off early;Josphine Sena now returns home a lawyer

The President through spokes person Manoah Esipisu,said the current CSs will continue working
KTN NEWS / 10 hours ago

The President through spokes person Manoah Esipisu,said the current CSs will continue working

Young woman is fighting for her life after her husband poured petrol on her and set her body on fire
KTN NEWS / 10 hours ago

Young woman is fighting for her life after her husband poured petrol on her and set her body on fire

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited