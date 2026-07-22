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Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships

By AFP | Jul. 22, 2026
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An Israeli army vehicle patrols along the northern road near Moshav Margaliot, Lebanon. [Jalaa Marey, AFP]

President Donald Trump on Wednesday pledged that the United States would bomb Iranian civil infrastructure every time that Tehran fires at ships in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"Any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT," he wrote on social media.

More to follow...

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