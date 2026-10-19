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Congolese in Kenya oppose Kabila's return to power

By Noel Nabiswa | Oct. 19, 2026
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Former DRC MP Lingo Ngbandani Ibrahim Prince addresses Congolese diaspora members in Nairobi, flanked by fellow officials in Nairobi on October 18, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Congolese nationals living in Kenya have opposed former Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Joseph Kabila’s alleged political comeback, accusing him and his allies of threatening the country’s sovereignty, constitutional order and ongoing peace efforts.

The group, which includes Hon. Lingo Ngbandani, former Member of Parliament Ibrahim Prince, who served between 2018 and 2023, and Dr Mialano Tangania David, called on Congolese citizens at home and abroad to unite against what they described as attempts to return Kabila to power outside the country’s constitutional framework.

Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi, the group questioned Kabila’s intentions, arguing that his 18-year rule should not be followed by another attempt to control the country’s political future.

They accused his administration of disposing of public assets, including mining companies and land, and insisted that the DRC should not be treated as personal property belonging to one family.

Former DRC MP Lingo Ngbandani Ibrahim Prince addresses Congolese diaspora members in Nairobi, flanked by fellow officials in Nairobi on October 18, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

“Congo is not a house for someone. Congo is not a royal family for the Kabila family,” said Ibrahim.

He urged Congolese communities across Africa, Europe and the United States to unite in defending the country’s territorial integrity and democratic institutions.

He also raised concerns over the security situation in eastern DRC, questioning Rwanda’s commitment to peace initiatives aimed at ending the conflict in the region.

The group accused Rwanda of continuing to support military operations in eastern Congo despite diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

They further warned that Kabila’s alleged political mobilisation could undermine ongoing peace initiatives involving the Congolese government, the M23 movement and Rwanda, as well as regional and international mediation efforts.

The group maintained that political ambitions should not be pursued at the expense of peace and stability, particularly at a time when efforts are being made to address insecurity in the mineral-rich eastern region.

On constitutional matters, Dr Mialano Tangania David cited Articles 1, 9, 64 and 188 of the DRC Constitution, arguing that all political leaders and their supporters must respect the country’s legal framework.

He questioned how a former leader associated with the country’s constitutional order could allegedly support actions that they believe threaten its provisions.

“How can somebody who gave us a constitution in a democratic way come back to crush that same constitution?” David posed.

He alleged that Kabila’s allies and unnamed foreign interests were pursuing plans that could lead to the fragmentation of the DRC. They called for vigilance against any actions they believe could compromise the country’s unity and independence.

He urged Congolese citizens, regardless of their country of residence or political affiliations, to put national interests above individual ambitions and work towards lasting peace.

They maintained that the DRC’s future should be determined through constitutional and democratic processes, rather than political manoeuvres that could deepen divisions or destabilise the country.

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Related Topics

Joseph Kabila DRC Political Crisis Felix Tshisekedi Congolese Diaspora in Kenya
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