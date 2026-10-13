Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Former DR Congo president Kabila forms new force with M23 armed group

By AFP | Oct. 13, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Former Democratic Republic of Congo president Joseph Kabila holds a press conference during the signing of the founding document of the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), a political-military movement with the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group of which he is named president, at his residence in Goma, the major city in eastern Congo that M23 has controlled since January 2025, on October 12, 2026. [AFP]

Former DR Congo president Joseph Kabila on Monday joined forces with the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group to head a new outfit, taking a more direct role in the insurgency ravaging the country's volatile east.

The tie-up was presented at a joint press conference at Kabila's residence in Goma, the major city in mineral-rich eastern Congo that the M23 has controlled since January 2025.

The new group -- known as the Front pour la Refondation de la Nation (FRN) -- was presented as a "politico-military" outfit that will "pool their strengths, resources and means" with the aim of "putting an end to tyranny by any means, including force."

It will be headed by Kabila and rebel leaders will serve as deputies.

Kabila was condemned to death in absentia a year ago for "complicity" with the M23.

The 55-year-old Kabila, who ruled from 2001 to 2019, is accused by Congolese authorities of being one of the initiators of the Congo River Alliance (AFC), the now dissolved political wing of the M23.

Kabila has denied the allegation.

The announcement of Kabila's new alliance comes amid an uncertain political climate in the Democratic Republic of Congo. President Felix Tshisekedi, 63, Kabila's successor, will reach the end of his second five-year term in 2028.

The Congolese constitution sets a limit of two five-year terms. Yet for several months, the presidential majority has been preparing public opinion on amending the text.

Decades of conflict

Kabila has been rarely seen in public since he stepped down after elections in 2018. He had steered the vast country since January 16, 2001 when his father Laurent Kabila, a former rebel leader-turned-head-of-state, was murdered by a bodyguard.

In 2006, Joseph Kabila was elected president in the country's first free elections since independence from Belgium.

In 2011, Kabila was re-elected in a vote marred by violence and fraud. A year later, the M23 -- a mainly ethnic Tutsi rebel group -- began an uprising in the eastern Kivu region.

The United Nations and Western governments accuse Rwanda of backing M23 but Kigali denies supporting the insurgency.

Eastern DRC has been plagued by violence for over 30 years with several attempts at mediation having failed so far.

A deal signed in December by Kinshasa and Kigali, under the auspices of Washington, has had no tangible effect on the ground.

Meanwhile, in July 2025, Kinshasa and the M23 committed, as part of a Qatari-mediated process, to a ceasefire that is not being respected.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Joseph Kabila M23 Fighters
.

Latest Stories

Ruto's North Rift tour puts spotlight on stalled mega projects
Ruto's North Rift tour puts spotlight on stalled mega projects
Politics
By Stephen Rutto
1 hr ago
Supreme Court to decide fate of Sh10m judges' car allowance
National
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
Why Ruto is losing the plot ahead of 2027 elections
Columnists
By Sarah Elderkin
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Ruto has made Uhuru Kenyatta the target of his political attacks
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Why Ruto has made Uhuru Kenyatta the target of his political attacks
Why Ruto is losing the plot ahead of 2027 elections
By Sarah Elderkin 1 hr ago
Why Ruto is losing the plot ahead of 2027 elections
Ruto's North Rift tour puts spotlight on stalled mega projects
By Stephen Rutto 1 hr ago
Ruto's North Rift tour puts spotlight on stalled mega projects
Is depicting homosexuality a crime? Supreme Court hears Rafiki case
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Is depicting homosexuality a crime? Supreme Court hears Rafiki case
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved