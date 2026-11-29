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When a Kenyan asks Erastus Edung Ethekon how the electoral commission intends to safeguard a vote, why should a government politician be the first to reach for the microphone? The question went to Anniversary Towers. The answer seems to have found its way through State House.

Even the most eloquent defence of the chairman leaves the voter with two questions where there was one. How safe is my vote? And why is a man whose party wants that vote answering on the chairman’s behalf?

I wish some of this energy had been available to families searching for missing children. Imagine a mother moving between police stations and mortuaries receiving the same prompt attention that politicians now devote to defending the chairman.

A police file, a hospital register and a duty officer’s explanation would mean more to her than a rebuttal. Imagine a taxpayer getting an equally urgent answer about the dispensary whose medicine cabinet remains empty. Kenyans may reasonably ask why the reputation of one public officer has become such an immediate national concern.

My judgement is that the political embrace surrounding Ethekon has damaged confidence in his independence. That is not proof he has accepted instructions from anyone. Such an allegation would require evidence.

Suspicion is not a verdict, but neither is public confidence something an ally can confer. I would welcome him proving my judgement wrong. Every Kenyan hoping to vote in 2027 has a stake in that outcome. None of the steps required calls for a character reference from a Cabinet Secretary.

Article 249 of the Constitution protects independent commissions against direction or control by any person or authority. Article 86 requires voting to be accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable and transparent. These are practical obligations. A voter leaving a polling station must be able to follow the figures from the signed return to the constituency tally and onwards. The candidate who lost has as much interest in their accuracy as the winner.

We learnt what happens when that trail breaks in December 2007.

Kenyans watched disputed figures emerge from the national tallying centre, seeking explanations that never satisfactorily arrived. The Kriegler inquiry subsequently documented grave weaknesses in counting and tallying. Its findings showed why the presidential outcome could not reliably be reconstructed. The citizen who queued, voted and went home was left without a dependable account of what followed.

Ethekon still has an opportunity to offer something better. An independent commission should not ask citizens to trust a journey from ballot to declaration. It should make that journey visible. Take one sample presidential result and demonstrate its entire journey. Show the signed polling station form and where the public can find it.

Follow the numbers into the constituency return and the national tally. Identify the officer responsible at each stage. Deliberately introduce an error. Show who detects it, who may correct it and where the record of that correction is preserved. Let sceptical citizens check the arithmetic themselves.

Other questions should be answered before polling day. When can voters inspect the register and correct mistakes? What happens when identification equipment fails at a school with hundreds waiting outside? A rehearsal, watched by parties and civic groups, could reveal weaknesses before they become emergencies.

Which election technology contracts can the public examine, and at what cost? Answers should be published in language that both a presiding officer and a new voter can understand. That would serve the chairman better than another round of political endorsements.

Those of us in the opposition must accept the same discipline. If the commission rejects our proposal, it should give reasons, and a reasoned decision may deserve respect even when it disappoints us. If we allege interference, we must supply particulars. If a government supporter raises a concern about a station in an opposition stronghold, that voter deserves the same hearing.

Consider the voter whose candidate narrowly loses. The winner will have a podium and a motorcade. The losing voter must return home to neighbours who chose differently and live under a president they opposed.

A result posted at the school, a signed return open to inspection and a national total that adds up can help those neighbours disagree without doubting the ballot itself. That is the kind of public confidence an independent commission must earn.

Mr Ethekon, when a government politician next volunteers to speak for you, take the microphone yourself. Welcome questions from the back of the room. Bring the forms, display the figures and remain until sceptics have checked the arithmetic. Leave the records accessible afterwards. The most persuasive witness to your independence will not be a minister defending you. It will be an ordinary voter walking home with evidence.