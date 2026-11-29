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Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures to supporters after winning the presidential runoff election. [Juan Barreto, AFP]

I have spent a considerable amount of time immersing myself in Brazil's 2026 elections. I have read, researched and followed the presidential contest intensely. In the process, I have come to terms with something about my personality: when something interests me, I go all out.

I will read and read and read. Brazil has since found its way onto my travel bucket list. Who knows? Perhaps I will visit soon. Beyond my curiosity, what Kenya can learn from its experience. As we prepare for the 2027 General Election, which practices from other democracies can help address weaknesses in our electoral system?

We do not have to reinvent the wheel, nor should we blindly transplant another country's electoral system. We should study what works and adapt useful practices to our constitutional and institutional realities.

On November 25, the People's Coalition on Electoral Reforms released its statement and explainer on reforms for the 2027 elections. It addresses issues that have troubled our electoral processes for years, including results transmission, tallying, voter register integrity, election technology and public access to information. These proposals deserve serious national engagement.

Consider the time taken to process presidential results. Brazil counted and aggregated results for approximately 128.2 million voters in 6 hours and 26 minutes. Kenya took approximately 6 days and 1 hour to declare results for 14.3 million voters.

The milestones are not identical. Brazil's figure refers to completion of electronic aggregation, while Kenya's refers to the formal presidential declaration. The countries also use different voting systems. Nevertheless, the comparison raises an important question: what can we learn from Brazil?

One example is Brazil's Boletim de Urna, a results bulletin generated by each electronic voting machine after voting closes. It records the votes counted at that particular polling section. The bulletin is made available for public scrutiny and transmitted for national aggregation by Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

There is an additional layer of public verification. In the 2026 election, voters could use the Boletim na Mão feature on the e-Título application to scan the QR code printed on a polling-section bulletin and retrieve its results, even without an internet connection. This information could then be compared with the figures published by the TSE.

Imagine what a similar level of accessibility could mean for Kenya. We already have Forms 34A, 34B and 34C. What we need to strengthen is the ability of citizens, candidates, agents and observers to access and independently compare results at every stage. A public results portal, real-time updates and livestreaming of counting and tallying would make the process easier to follow and scrutinise.

Brazil also makes election data available for download. Its results portal provides polling-section bulletins, digital vote records and machine logs showing details such as the opening and closing times of voting. This is an important lesson: transparency should mean more than publishing final figures. It should allow independent scrutiny of the records behind those figures.

Another practice worth examining is Brazil's public integrity testing. During the 2026 second round, the TSE conducted an exercise in which votes recorded on paper were entered into selected electronic voting machines and the results compared. The test covered 389 votes and reported no discrepancies. The exercise was open to oversight and monitored by cameras, with the proceedings livestreamed.

Brazil also opens its electoral systems' source code to scrutiny by political parties, universities and other authorised participants. It conducts public security tests that allow researchers to examine and test the systems before elections. Kenya can adapt this approach through independent technology audits, cybersecurity testing, accessible audit logs and meaningful stakeholder oversight. Introducing technology without independent verification will not necessarily inspire public confidence.

Voter identification is another area of interest. Brazil has progressively introduced biometric identification, with more than 141 million voters having fingerprints registered by June 2026. The system prevents impersonation and identifies duplicate registrations. Kenya's voter register requires its own independent audit and public inspection.

In 2026, Brazil's electoral authorities entered cooperation agreements with digital platforms to address election disinformation. Nine platforms also submitted compliance plans outlining measures to mitigate risks to electoral integrity. Kenya must similarly engage platforms on political advertising, artificial intelligence and algorithms that influence what voters see, while protecting freedom of expression.

Brazil's presidential contest also proceeded to a runoff, which Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva eventually won against Flávio Bolsonaro. For Kenya, the lesson is the importance of building alliances beyond traditional support bases.

Brazil's experience offers specific practices worth studying and adapting. Finally, the goal is not simply to announce a winner quickly. It is to build an electoral process Kenyans can follow, independently verify and trust.

-The writer is a governance analyst.