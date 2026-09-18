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DR Congo opposition says one dead in rally clashes

By AFP | Sep. 18, 2026
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Demonstrators run during an opposition march against a possible change to the Constitution, in Kinshasa, on September 15, 2026. [AFP]

The opposition in the Democratic Republic of Congo said on Thursday that one of its supporters had died during an anti-government rally earlier this week that police dispersed with tear gas.

The C64 movement had called for a day of protest on Tuesday against a planned constitutional change that could allow 63-year-old President Felix Tshisekedi to seek a third five-year term in office.

Demonstrations against the proposed change took place across the country, with the rally in the capital Kinshasa swiftly descending into chaos.

Clashes broke out between hundreds of opposition protesters and pro-government gangs.

According to the opposition and witnesses, some gang members were armed with machetes or iron bars, while AFP reporters saw the police deploy tear gas.

"The C64 condemns in the strongest possible terms the assassination this 15 September 2026 during the march in Kinshasa of Mr Manasse Lomboto Bomengola," the opposition platform told the press in Kinshasa.

Bomengola was a member of the small ADD CONGO opposition party.

No official or independent toll from the clashes has been released.

The opposition said security forces "privatised by Mr Tshisekedi" were complicit in a "malicious ambush set by the regime", and demanded an inquiry.

At least one protester was killed at a previous anti-government rally in Kinshasa on June 12, according to the United Nations.

 

 

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DRC politics DR Congo opposition
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