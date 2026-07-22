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Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso bid to host AFCON 2032

By AFP | Jul. 22, 2026
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(L-R) Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football, and Precious Moloi-Motsepe attend the FIFA Gold Carpet before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. [AFP]

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso -- three countries led by military governments -- are bidding to jointly host the 2032 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Malian Football Federation said in a statement that officials met with Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe on Saturday in New York "with a view to a joint bid to host the 2032 Africa Cup of Nations".

The three neighbours and allies within the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) are led by post-coup juntas and grappling with insecurity amid deadly attacks from jihadist groups which have killed thousands.

The Malian federation said the CAF meeting marks "a pivotal stage in the bidding process", enabling the three member associations to "proceed with the steps outlined in CAF regulations for the awarding of the 2032 AFCON".

The three federations will continue "the work required to prepare a robust, credible bid that embodies a new vision for African football", the statement added.

Burkina Faso hosted the AFCON in 1998 and Mali in 2002. Niger has never hosted the biennial tournament.

Mali has five CAF-approved stadiums, while Burkina Faso secured approval in 2025 for the main stadium in Ouagadougou.

Niger, meanwhile, is continuing to bring its General Seyni Kountche Stadium —- which has been barred from hosting international matches since 2022 -- up to standard.

The next AFCON will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

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Related Topics

2032 Africa Cup of Nations. Africa Cup of Nations. Pamoja AFCON 2032 2032 AFCON
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