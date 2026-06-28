'Crumbling regime': journalists' federation condemns Uganda media shutdown

Audio By Vocalize

Journalists at a press briefing on the security preparedness ahead of Gen Z anniversary on June 24, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Federation of East Africa Journalists (FEAJ) has condemned the shutdown of three major Ugandan media outlets, warning that the attacks threaten democracy and citizens' right to information.

In a statement on Sunday, June 28, FEAJ President Erick Oduor criticised the Ugandan government's decision to shut down NTV Uganda, Daily Monitor and Spark TV, describing the move as an attack on media freedom.

"We have noted that with impunity, the Ugandan government has shut down NTV Uganda, Daily Monitor and Spark TV. While the government is chest-thumping for the primitive action of brazen attack on freedom of the media, we wish to warn leaders hellbent on perpetuating bad government that these are signs of a crumbling regime," said Oduor.

The shutdowns were ordered by Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of President Yoweri Museveni, who announced the directive through his social media account in the early hours of Sunday.

Muhoozi claimed he has held the power to shut down any media house in Uganda since 2017, a power his father personally granted him.

He cited "bad stories about Uganda" as the reason, declaring he does not believe in a free press.

NTV Uganda and Spark TV went dark by 5:00 a.m. following an overnight security operation at Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda premises in Namuwongo and the Kampala Serena Hotel, with staff blocked from entering or leaving the compound.

Radio stations KFM and Dembe FM were also taken off air.

Both the Daily Monitor and NTV Uganda are owned by NMG, one of East Africa's largest independent media conglomerates, headquartered in Nairobi.

The regional journalists' body also criticised Muhoozi directly, saying intimidation of journalists would not resolve the country's political challenges.

"We wish to remind Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba that terrorising the media is no solution to the challenges the country is facing. Even in the worst dictatorship regimes, the media will always prevail and will live to tell the story," the statement read.

FEAJ urged Ugandan journalists to continue reporting matters of public interest despite the closures.

"We urge Ugandan journalists not to be intimidated by the shutdown, but remain steadfast in holding the government to account," noted Oduor.

The federation also called on the Ugandan government to follow constitutional and legal procedures whenever it believes media organisations have violated the law instead of ordering forceful closures.

Sunday's action follows a pattern of state hostility toward NMG Uganda. In May 2013, police raided the Daily Monitor after it published a letter alleging that Museveni was grooming Muhoozi as his successor, a scandal that became widely known as the "Muhoozi Project."

The premises were sealed for more than a week.

In 2007, NTV Uganda was forced off air months after its launch over government criticism of its coverage.

FEAJ warned that suppressing independent journalism erodes public trust in government and weakens democratic institutions.

It also urged East African governments to uphold constitutional protections for media freedom and allow journalists to work without intimidation, harassment or fear of reprisals.