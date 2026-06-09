Somalia backs referee's 'integrity', pledges 'unwavering support'

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Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan (C) during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024. [Issouf Sanogo, AFP]

Somalia has defended its referee Omar Artan after he was denied entry to the United States, preventing him from becoming the first Somali official to officiate at a World Cup finals.

In a statement on Tuesday, Somalia's Ministry of Sports expressed "deep regret" over Artan's denial of entry, saying that despite diplomatic engagement with US authorities and world football governing body FIFA, it was "not possible to achieve a positive outcome".

Artan, an award-winning referee, was barred from entering the US on Saturday after arriving at Miami International Airport.

A spokesperson for the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said he was denied entry following a routine inspection.

He was among the 52 referees announced by FIFA for the World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Somali reaffirmed "its unwavering support" for Artan, adding it "has full confidence in his integrity, professionalism, and continued contribution to the advancement of football both in Somalia and internationally."

"Artan represents the very best of Somali talent," reads the statement.

FIFA confirmed to AFP that Artan will not be participating in the World Cup set to start on Thursday.

"FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States," a FIFA spokesperson said.

A source at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) told AFP on Tuesday that the continental body could not intervene, but added: "We certainly feel sorry for Artan."

Somalia is one of several countries on a travel ban list introduced by President Donald Trump's administration as part of a broader immigration crackdown.