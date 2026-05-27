Canada suspends visas for three countries over Ebola outbreak

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Workers from the Uganda Red Cross Society don protective suits as they prepare to evacuate the body of a suspected Ebola victim in Kampala on May 26, 2026. [AFP]

Canada has suspended immigration documents for residents of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda and South Sudan for 90 days, blocking entry even for some travellers with previously approved visas as an Ebola outbreak spreads across Africa.

The suspension took effect on Tuesday, May 27, applying to temporary resident visas, electronic travel authorisations (ETA) and permanent resident visas.

Authorities also paused processing of new applications from the three countries during the suspension period.

“The health and safety of people in Canada is our top priority. These temporary border measures will help reduce the risk of Ebola disease entering the country while ensuring that travellers are managed based on their level of risk,” said Health Minister Marjorie Michel.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) Minister Lena Metlege Diab said the measures aim to strengthen border controls.

“The measures we plan to introduce are necessary to protect Canadians and reinforce the integrity of our border against this threat to public health,” said Diab.

Canada said it will also introduce a 21-day quarantine requirement for anyone who has been in the affected countries within the previous 21 days.

The rule takes effect on May 30, and runs until August 29. It applies to citizens, permanent residents, persons registered under the Indian Act and foreign nationals, even if they show no symptoms.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents will still be allowed to return but will undergo screening at ports of entry, authorities said.

The measures come as the Ebola outbreak linked to the Bundibugyo strain spreads across the region, with DRC reporting 105 confirmed cases and 10 deaths alongside hundreds of suspected infections.

Uganda has confirmed seven cases and one death linked to cross-border transmission.

Countries across Africa and beyond have stepped up preparedness measures.

Kenya has enhanced screening at points of entry and activated its national incident management system, while Nigeria, Tanzania and Somalia have tightened surveillance and border monitoring.

India and Hong Kong have introduced surveillance and quarantine planning.

Italy reported suspected cases that later tested negative.

Canada’s move aligns with a wider global response. The United States has suspended entry for foreign nationals who were in DRC, Uganda or South Sudan within the previous 21 days and later expanded restrictions to lawful permanent residents.

Bahrain and Jordan have imposed entry bans or strict restrictions, while Rwanda has limited entry for travellers linked to recent travel in the DRC.

Authorities in Canada said the risk to the country remains low and noted that no Ebola cases have been recorded domestically or imported from abroad.