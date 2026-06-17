For Kenyans, what's wrong is right and what's right is wrong

Recently, a story made the rounds on social media. A man met a lady online and invited her for an evening drink. The lady, who had not planned to step out, agreed and joined him. Shortly after she arrived and received her order, the man seemed distracted, stepping out every few minutes to ‘answer phone calls’. On one of those phone calls, he disappeared altogether. The lady had been deserted.
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