For Kenyans, what's wrong is right and what's right is wrong

Recently, a story made the rounds on social media. A man met a lady online and invited her for an evening drink. The lady, who had not planned to step out, agreed and joined him. Shortly after she arrived and received her order, the man seemed distracted, stepping out every few minutes to ‘answer phone calls’. On one of those phone calls, he disappeared altogether. The lady had been deserted.

Premium Article Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week. Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access. 🔥 Flash Sale ! Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in… 0 Days 00 Hours 00 Mins 00 Secs Continue Reading → What you get Unlimited access to all premium content

Ad-free browsing experience

Mobile-optimised reading

Weekly newsletters & digests Pay via M - PESA VISA Airtel Money Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902 Already a subscriber? Log in to continue