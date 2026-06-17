Blood money: Will compensation heal a bleeding nation, end police cruelty?

The government’s plan to compensate victims of police brutality without an apology to them as recommended by the taskforce will only intensify and embolden rogue police officers to kill and main more Kenyans because neither the government nor the law enforcers have acknowledged the evils committed and demonstrated remorse, observers say.
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