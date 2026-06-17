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Mung'aro throws Kingi under the bus over Sh1b Kilifi audit queries

By Edwin Nyarangi | Jun. 17, 2026
Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro responds to audit queries when he appeared before the Senate CPAC Committee on June 15, 2026[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro has thrown under the bus his predecessor Senate Speaker Amason Kingi over a long standing audit query of Sh1billion paid to a private firm by the county government from 2014 to 2024.

The Senate County Public Accounts Committee threatened to summon former Kilifi County officials to explain the deal and resolved to invite the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and Auditor General to conduct a forensic audit into the deal and appear before them with a detailed report.

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Mungaro Vs Kingi Governor Gideon Mungaro Senate Audit Query Amason Kingi Probe
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