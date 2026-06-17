Duale contradicts self in court over Ebola quarantine facility deal

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has changed tune on a Sh1.7 billion deal between Kenya and the US for a quarantine facility in Nanyuki Airbase to treat American nationals infected by Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Katiba Institute moved back to court, seeking to have Duale and the Attorney General punished for continued construction of the facility despite a court ruling stopping it.
Follow The Standard on
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902