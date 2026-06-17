Duale contradicts self in court over Ebola quarantine facility deal

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale . [File, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has changed tune on a Sh1.7 billion deal between Kenya and the US for a quarantine facility in Nanyuki Airbase to treat American nationals infected by Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Katiba Institute moved back to court, seeking to have Duale and the Attorney General punished for continued construction of the facility despite a court ruling stopping it.