Somaliland marks Independence Day as Israel formally recognises envoy

Audio By Vocalize

Chairman of the Waddani Party Xirsi Hersi Ali Hassan, Chairman of the KAAH Party Mohamoud Hashi Abdi, and Chairman of the House of Representatives of Somaliland Yasin Haji Mohamoud Hiir “Faratoon”, attend the 35th Independence Day celebrations near the presidential palace in Hargeisa's Shap neighbourhood on May 18, 2026. [AFP]

Somaliland today celebrated its first Independence Day since being recognised as a country by Israel.

Although not everyone in the breakaway region of Somalia has welcomed the new ally, thousands gathered in the capital Hargeisa for a military parade, traditional dances, and political speeches, with added excitement this year following Israel's move in December to recognise Somaliland's independence, the first country to do so since it declared its separation from Somalia in 1991.

Yet the hope that others might quickly follow suit, including the United States, United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia, has not come true.

Those countries see Somaliland's value; it has a strategic military and trade position on the Gulf of Aden, very close to Yemen, and is a haven of democracy in a volatile region.

But secession is strongly opposed by the African Union and other partners, who fear it could encourage other breakaway movements.

And while most Somalilanders are overjoyed with Israel's recognition, there have been dissenting voices among its almost entirely Muslim population.

There have been protests in the western city of Borama after the recognition was announced, with reports of dozens arrested.

Religious scholars were also arrested for sermons condemning ties to Israel, and youths were detained for waving the Palestinian flag.

A Somalilander reacts as they celebrate the 35th Independence day celebrations near the presidential palace in Hargeisa's Shap neighbourhood on May 18, 2026. [AFP]

The celebration also marked a significant diplomatic milestone after Israel’s President, Israel Herzeg formally received the credentials of Somaliland’s envoy, Ambassador Mohamed Hagi.

The move marks a notable step in Somaliland’s decades-long quest for international recognition.

The ceremony, held in Israel, signals growing diplomatic engagement between the two sides and has sparked renewed discussion about Somaliland’s status on the global stage.

Political observers say the move could encourage other nations to deepen official ties with Somaliland or even consider formal recognition in the future.

Somaliland, located in the Horn of Africa, declared in 1991 that it had restored its independence after the collapse of Somalia’s central government.

Since then, the territory has operated as a self-governing administration, maintaining its own institutions, security forces, currency and electoral system despite lacking formal recognition from most of the international community.

'War is imminent'

Nor does Somaliland fully control the territory that it claims.

The newly formed North East State of Somalia claims some of Somaliland's eastern areas. Somaliland forces clashed with clans in what is now North East State in 2023, shelling hospitals, schools, mosques and civilian neighbourhoods that left hundreds or even thousands killed and injured, and some 200,000 displaced, according to Amnesty International.

"The conflict will reignite," Ahmed Ali Shire, a North East State member of parliament, told AFP by phone from the city of Las Anod where the scars of war are still fresh.

He said Somalia's civil war of the 1980s had been fuelled by foreign interference, and the same dynamic was being repeated with Israel's presence in Somaliland.

"More than half of the territory Somaliland claims is actually administered by North East State," said Ali Shire.

Israel's recognition derailed peace talks due to start this year to formalise a ceasefire and exchange prisoners.

Ali Shire was outraged to see Somaliland's President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known as "Irro", present a map of the territory to the visiting Israeli foreign minister that included the North East State.

"Then we had no doubt that war is imminent," he said. Somaliland military members parade at the 35th Independence Day celebrations near the presidential palace in Hargeisa's Shap neighbourhood on May 18, 2026. [AFP]

Locals "fear a new war is coming," added Amina Guhad, chair of the North East State women's association, which works with families affected by conflict.

"Maybe the Israelis think they can help Somaliland by force. But everyone will defend their rightful lands like how the Palestinians are defending their land," she told AFP.

Israel's reputation

In Somaliland's heartland, many now love Israel.

When AFP visited the capital Hargeisa during Ramadan, almost everyone was happy to sing its praises, with many displaying Israeli flags in their homes and businesses.

But there are a few dissenting voices.

Hargeisa resident Dahir Omar Bile, 42, fears Israel's reputation from the war in Gaza could hurt the cause.

"Somaliland fought hard for its independence, but I can't trust (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu. He's killed children the same age as my own," said Bile, who grew up partly in an Ethiopian refugee camp during the civil war of the 1980s.

"When Israel recognised us, everyone in Somaliland assumed the West would do the same -- that's why a lot of people celebrated. But more recognition has not followed, and I think a lot has to do with Israel's international isolation," he added.

Many also worry about threats from Islamist militants, including Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have threatened to strike Somaliland if Israel establishes a military presence as expected.

"The Houthi threats have many people scared," said Bile.