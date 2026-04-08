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Museveni to be sworn in for seventh presidential term on May 12

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 8, 2026
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Uganda Presdient Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at a past event. [Museveni, Facebook]

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni will be sworn in for a new term on May 12, 2026, at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala.

According to a statement from the Uganda Media Centre, the inauguration will be held under the theme “Protecting the Gains, Making a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status.”

Museveni, 82, has been in power since January 1986 and goes down in history as one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.

He secured re-election in the January 2026 general election with 71.65 per cent of the vote, based on official results announced by Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama.

His main challenger, opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, garnered 24.72 per cent of the vote.

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