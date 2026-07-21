Ol Kalou and the behavioural economics goldmine

Ol Kalou residents receive goodies before the by-elections. [File, Standard]

Last week, we focused on Ol Kalou and explained why its by-election was so hotly contested. It even distracted us from the World Cup. We explained the domino theory and why the ghosts of Vietnam haunted this constituency. The results are now out. The winner was widely expected. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) credibility also won the day.

The key to winning was “connecting” with the heart and soul of the voters. That is the power of music. It hypnotised the voters just as religion did in the 2022 polls. The music was well-selected, themed on the history of this region and connected to colonialism and liberation. The winner is young and bearded. What image does that connote? Why did one of the campaigners call his home “Mugumo,” the fig tree?