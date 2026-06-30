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Time to halt slow puncture of Kenya's economic dream

By XN Iraki | Jun. 30, 2026
A trader in Eldoret town. Prices of goods and services will not come down significantly even if oil prices fall. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate slowed from 4.7 per cent in 2024 to 4.6 per cent in 2025, says the latest economic survey 2026. The slowdown was low, a slow economic puncture.

It’s an echo from Covid-19, Gen Z demonstrations and national anger over unfulfilled political promises. The weather has been kind, but a recent visit around the Aberdares and western Kenya was a matter of concern.

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Kenya’s GDP Growth Rate Economic Survey 2026 Gen Z Demonstrations Central Bank of Kenya
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