Time to halt slow puncture of Kenya's economic dream

Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate slowed from 4.7 per cent in 2024 to 4.6 per cent in 2025, says the latest economic survey 2026. The slowdown was low, a slow economic puncture.
It’s an echo from Covid-19, Gen Z demonstrations and national anger over unfulfilled political promises. The weather has been kind, but a recent visit around the Aberdares and western Kenya was a matter of concern.
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