Time to halt slow puncture of Kenya's economic dream

A trader in Eldoret town. Prices of goods and services will not come down significantly even if oil prices fall. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate slowed from 4.7 per cent in 2024 to 4.6 per cent in 2025, says the latest economic survey 2026. The slowdown was low, a slow economic puncture.

It’s an echo from Covid-19, Gen Z demonstrations and national anger over unfulfilled political promises. The weather has been kind, but a recent visit around the Aberdares and western Kenya was a matter of concern.