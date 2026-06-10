Here's the hustlers' response to economic hard times

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Traders at Jubilee Market in Kisumu’s central business district. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Human beings have never taken problems sitting down; they use their ingenuity and innovation to improve their lives even in war. Few can dispute that the economy is not treating the hustlers well, and they are not just sitting down and lamenting.

Start with an obvious observation: the rising number of small cars on our roads. They are affordable in price and fuel consumption. A visit to any platform selling cars shows small cars at the top. They are popular as first cars and taxis.

One clear indicator of the state of the economy is the number of taxi drivers, whether Uber, Bolt, or normal taxis. When joblessness soars, taxi driving soars, hence the many “dudus” on our roads.

Globally, taxi-hailing is an open business with low entry barriers. How do you explain the paradox on our roads: more dudus, more high-end cars? Where is the money for high-end cars coming from?

One, corruption could be rampant. You don’t buy big cars when the economy is not doing well. Others suggest owning such high-end cars is a preparation for the 2027 polls. The other explanation: the state of the economy has made many live for today.

Why not enjoy life when you can? Two diametrically opposite car sizes also signify growing inequality. That is why the economy is growing, and many can’t feel it. It’s a question I am asked every day by the Kenyan elite and mama mbogas.

Let’s add that the current state of the economy has spawned Baba, or is it Papa mboga? Enough of the roads. How are other hustlers responding? Your kinyozi, in addition to raising the price, will solicit additional services like facial, pedicure or manicure.

The mechanic will change filters for air conditioning that you did not know existed. He will look for faults and improvements in your cars. Women are the most likely victims of work “inflation.”

And did I hear there is no more “saucer” in kibandaski? Traders add to the portfolio of what they can sell or do. One ingenious method I found is a plumber saying he can do electric work, but gets an electrician and his cut.

Check your local kiosks. What are they adding to their list of items on sale? Remember, most Kenyans have reached the limit of reducing their costs. If you walk to work, what else can you do?

Let’s add that fake goods and shoddy services are becoming common. Petty crimes like snatching bags, too. Those who can resort to corruption.

Are all WhatsApp harambees genuine? What about borrowing money from friends and relatives?

Online lending platforms must be doing well; remember data on Fuliza? Have there been new collections in churches?

Bad economic times bring the worst in us. We‘d better turn the economy around. Kindly share how you have responded to the harsh economy.