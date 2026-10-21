Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

France's Macron lands in Riyadh on surprise 'solidarity' visit

By AFP | Oct. 21, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman with French President Emmanuel Macron in Riyadh. [Benoit Tessier, AFP]

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Riyadh on Wednesday for a surprise "solidarity" visit, making him the first Western leader to touch down in the kingdom since Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis intensified their attacks this month.

The unannounced trip sent a strong signal to his oil-rich Saudi ally as Riyadh comes under near-daily attack.

It was part of a Gulf tour to secure oil and diesel and bring down prices in France, following a weekend of violent protests over soaring living costs.

Faced with criticism of his Gulf tour in France, Macron told reporters he was "doing his job" in a bid to "ease tensions" over gas prices, one of the causes of social unrest in France.

"There must be no sign of febrility," he said. "I am fulfilling my role. I am at my post."

Macron met de facto Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Elysee Palace said. An AFP journalist on the scene said the French president spent less than three hours on the ground.

The pair agreed that Saudi Arabia would supply additional diesel to France "for as many months as necessary", and to consult on expanded security cooperation and infrastructure projects to bypass the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, the palace added.

Earlier, the presidency said the visit would "demonstrate France's solidarity with the kingdom in the face of the attacks carried out by the Houthis against its territory".

In recent weeks, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have reached an unprecedented scale, forcing Riyadh to shut its main airport and postpone a major investment conference.

A Houthi maritime blockade is also threatening oil exports from the kingdom.

Macron's visit comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to rally Western support in the face of Houthi attacks.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

French President Emmanuel Macron Macron In Riyadh Middle East War
.

Latest Stories

UoN students take to streets in solidarity with striking lecturers
UoN students take to streets in solidarity with striking lecturers
Education
By Gentrix Osano
25 mins ago
France's Macron lands in Riyadh on surprise 'solidarity' visit
World
By AFP
58 mins ago
Parliament passes Bill to protect education rights of sexual offence victims
Education
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

UoN students take to streets in solidarity with striking lecturers
By Gentrix Osano 25 mins ago
UoN students take to streets in solidarity with striking lecturers
My ex-wife is a 'pathological liar', Prof Ndetei tells court in Mutiso murder case
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
My ex-wife is a 'pathological liar', Prof Ndetei tells court in Mutiso murder case
Former MoH accountant loses land, houses as EACC recovers Sh207m in unexplained wealth
By Nancy Gitonga 8 hrs ago
Former MoH accountant loses land, houses as EACC recovers Sh207m in unexplained wealth
From Babu to Sakaja, Aladwa and Winnie Odinga: Nairobi race crowded ahead of 2027
By Josphat Thiong'o 9 hrs ago
From Babu to Sakaja, Aladwa and Winnie Odinga: Nairobi race crowded ahead of 2027
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved