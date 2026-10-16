Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Families of children killed in Pakistan school roof collapse demand justice

By AFP | Oct. 16, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A rescuer carries a child during a search operation after a roof collapsed at a school in Peshawar on October 15, 2026. [AFP]

The families of children killed in a roof collapse at a school in northwest Pakistan called for "justice" on Friday, the day after more than 30 pupils and a teacher were crushed to death.

A woman teacher and 32 students, mostly younger than 14, died in the building collapse in the city of Peshawar on Thursday morning.

"The parents of all these children must receive justice," tailor Muhammad Wahab, who lost his 11-year-old nephew Hammad in the accident, told AFP on Friday.

"I appeal to our rulers," he said, adding that Hammad had been "doing well in school" before the tragedy.

Dozens of people gathered on Friday outside the school to mourn the children who were killed in the collapse, which officials blamed on dilapidated infrastructure.

One grief-stricken father showed AFP a picture on his mobile phone of his young daughter, dressed in red and gold, who lost her life.

Another parent, Asadullah, said he lost a son, nephew, and three other close relatives in the tragedy.

"The children were good students and often achieved top positions in their classes," he told AFP. "They happily went to school every day."

Residents and rescuers described chaotic scenes in the aftermath of Thursday's collapse, as people scrambled to pull children out from under the rubble.

A man named Sohail told AFP that "everyone began screaming in panic" when his niece, who had escaped the building, arrived home to tell them it had collapsed.

"When I arrived at the scene, I saw around 10 to 15 children trapped beneath the rubble, with debris piled up to their necks. We quickly pulled them out," he said.

School owner detained

Images released by emergency services showed rescue workers in high-visibility vests scrambling to move debris, rubble and dirt.

A senior official in Peshawar told AFP that initial reports suggested the roof collapse was due to "weak infrastructure".

"The school owner has been detained," the official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to media.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed "deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives" in an X post.

President Asif Ali Zardari described the roof collapse as a "heartbreaking tragedy".

Building collapses are common in Pakistan, largely due to poor safety standards and substandard construction materials in the South Asian nation of more than 240 million people.

In June, more than a dozen children were killed when a roof collapsed at a tutoring centre in the eastern city of Lahore.

In 2025, 27 people were killed and 10 injured when a five-storey building collapsed in the impoverished Lyari area of the southern city of Karachi.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Pakistan School collapse Pakistan school tragedy
.

Latest Stories

President Ruto's meeting in Sigor aborts after residents hurl bottles, stones
President Ruto's meeting in Sigor aborts after residents hurl bottles, stones
Rift Valley
By Irissheel Shanzu
20 mins ago
European leaders rally around Zelensky as Trump ties slump
World
By AFP
56 mins ago
Shooter kills teacher, three children at Oregon elementary school
World
By AFP
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kenyans are looking to China for higher education
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Why Kenyans are looking to China for higher education
Of chaos, two wheels and two sides: How boda-bodas keep the country moving
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
Of chaos, two wheels and two sides: How boda-bodas keep the country moving
30 years later, man abandoned in lodging seeks to find parents
By James Wanzala 2 hrs ago
30 years later, man abandoned in lodging seeks to find parents
Gioto kids: A childhood buried in garbage, rescued by education
By Joseph Kipsang 2 hrs ago
Gioto kids: A childhood buried in garbage, rescued by education
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved