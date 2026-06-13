Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Iran's late supreme leader Ali Khamenei to be buried July 9: state TV

By AFP | Jun. 13, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during an address in Tehran on February 17, 2026. [AFP]

Iran's former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who ruled the country for nearly 37 years before being killed by Israeli and US airstrikes on February 28, will be buried on July 9, state television reported Saturday.

The burial in his hometown, the northeastern holy city of Mashhad, initially scheduled for March but postponed due to the war, will follow three days of funeral ceremonies in capital Tehran beginning July 4 and another in the holy city of Qom on July 7, it said.

July 4, the start date of the national funeral, will coincide with the United States' Independence Day, which this year celebrates its 250th anniversary.

Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, succeeded him as supreme leader in early March, the third since the establishment of the Islamic republic in 1979.

Mojtaba Khamenei, wounded in the strikes that killed his father and numerous other officials, has not appeared in public since his appointment and communicates only through statements attributed to him.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Ali Khamenei US and Israel war on Iran US-Iran ceasefire
.

Latest Stories

Courts put legal threshold of public participation in judgements on trial
Courts put legal threshold of public participation in judgements on trial
National
By Nancy Gitonga
16 mins ago
The life and legacy of the late Gideon Konchellah
Politics
By George Sayagie
28 mins ago
Man takes state to court to save dying mother tongue
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
28 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From swelling opposition to dwindling numbers: Why Ruto is facing tough political battle
By Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi 28 mins ago
From swelling opposition to dwindling numbers: Why Ruto is facing tough political battle
Gachagua impeachment: Lawyers raise alarm over missing pages, Judges signatures
By Nancy Gitonga 28 mins ago
Gachagua impeachment: Lawyers raise alarm over missing pages, Judges signatures
Billions in, yet education woes remain
By Lewis Nyaundi 28 mins ago
Billions in, yet education woes remain
Duping Kenyans: How Ruto's 2027 bid was folded into Mbadi's budget
By Harold Otieno Odhiambo 28 mins ago
Duping Kenyans: How Ruto's 2027 bid was folded into Mbadi's budget
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved