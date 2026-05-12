Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Russia, Ukraine resume strikes as truce expires, one dead: authorities

By AFP | May. 12, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the media following a meetings with foreign delegations at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 9, 2026. [AFP]

Russia resumed strikes on Ukraine as a three-day truce expired on Tuesday, attacking the capital with drones and killing one person in the eastern region of Dnipropetrovsk, Ukrainian authorities said.

The Russian military meanwhile said it had shot down 27 Ukrainian drones after the ceasefire expired.

US President Donald Trump had announced the truce on Friday, hours before Russia's World War II victory celebrations, saying he hoped it would mark "the beginning of the end" of the four-year-old conflict.

But even before it expired, the two countries had traded accusations of attacks on civilians that violated the truce.

As the ceasefire ended on Tuesday, Kyiv came under drone attacks, according to Ukrainian authorities.

"Enemy UAVs are currently over Kyiv. Please stay safe until the alert is cleared," the head of the capital's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, posted on Telegram.

The alert siren was the first confirmed in the capital since Friday, before the ceasefire came into force.

Kyiv's regional military administration told residents to remain in shelters and said its air defences could be operating in the area.

Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine killed one person and wounded at least four others, regional military authorities said.

The strikes killed a man and wounded a woman in the area of Synelnykove in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Ganzha posted on Telegram.

He added three others were wounded in strikes elsewhere in Dnipropetrovsk.

On the Russian side, "air defence duty assets intercepted and destroyed 27 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles" over the Belgorod, Voronezh and Rostov regions from midnight to 7:00 am Moscow time (2100 to 0400 GMT), Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said Monday that fighting with Russia was ongoing despite the truce, accusing Moscow of not wanting to end the war started by President Vladimir Putin's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

"Today there was no silence at the front, there was fighting. We have recorded all of this," Zelensky said in his daily address in the final hours of the truce.

Zelensky also said it was "clear that the war in Iran is now drawing the most attention from America".

Negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine war have so far led nowhere, and have been largely sidelined by the Iran conflict -- though Trump's ceasefire announcement had raised some hope that US-led talks to end Russia's invasion could be resumed. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine War President Donald Trump Russia's World War II President Vladimir Putin
.

Latest Stories

Detectives link Nakuru cleric's murder to gang posing as security officers
Detectives link Nakuru cleric's murder to gang posing as security officers
National
By Esther Nyambura
28 mins ago
Court declines to award 64 KPA employees 20pc pay hike
Crime and Justice
By Joackim Bwana
29 mins ago
Ousted DWU GS Sang to stay out of office pending appeal.
Coast
By Joackim Bwana
35 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Waiguru apologises to Mt Kenya residents over Gachagua's impeachment
By Jane Mugambi 1 hr ago
Waiguru apologises to Mt Kenya residents over Gachagua's impeachment
Rights group opposes Ruto's support for Justice Ndung'u's ICC position
By Steve Mkawale 2 hrs ago
Rights group opposes Ruto's support for Justice Ndung'u's ICC position
Motherhood and mental pain: Kenya's overlooked crisis
By Maryann Muganda 3 hrs ago
Motherhood and mental pain: Kenya's overlooked crisis
USAID exit exposes fragility of Africa's donor-funded health systems
By Mercy Kahenda 3 hrs ago
USAID exit exposes fragility of Africa's donor-funded health systems
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved