Ukraine launches more than 280 drones at Russia

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Clergymen and worshippers pay their last respects for the late Patriarch Filaret in St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv on March 20, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. [AFP]

Ukraine launched more than 280 drones at Russia overnight, one of Kyiv's largest barrages since the start of the war, Russia's state news agency reported, citing the defence ministry.

Around 90 drones were shot down in the southern Rostov region, its governor Yuri Slyusar posted on Telegram.

Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin in a series of posts reported that 27 drones headed to the capital had been intercepted.

Two people were wounded in drone attacks that damaged several houses in southwestern Saratov region, its governor Roman Busargin posted on Telegram.

State news agency Tass reported that 283 drones in total had been intercepted, according to Russia's defence ministry.

In retaliation for Russian attacks that have targeted its territory daily since 2022, Kyiv regularly strikes within Russia, saying it primarily targets military and energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian and US negotiators are set to meet in the United States on Saturday, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a bid to revive stalled negotiations aimed at ending the four-year war.

Zelensky said Friday that Kyiv's negotiators will seek clarity from US officials on the next round of three-way talks with Russia, postponed due to war in the Middle East that began late last month.