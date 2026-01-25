×
Australia calls on Trump to respect NATO soldiers

By AFP | Jan. 25, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on board Air Force One while flying in between Ireland and Washington as he returns from the World Economic Forum on January 22, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. [AFP]

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday that comments from US President Donald Trump lamenting the efforts of non-US troops in Afghanistan were "completely unacceptable".

Trump said in a Fox News interview that NATO sent "some troops" but "stayed a little back, a little off the front lines".

Trump appeared to be partially walking back his remarks on Saturday amid growing outrage from European and now Australian allies.

Speaking on the ABC's Insiders programme on Sunday morning, Albanese said Australian families of fallen soldiers would be "hurting" as a result of Trump's comments.

"Those 47 Australian families who will be hurting by these comments, they deserve our absolute respect, our admiration," Albanese said.

"The bravery that was shown by 40,000 Australians (who) served in Afghanistan, they were certainly on the frontlines in order to, along with our other allies, defend democracy and freedom and to defend our national interests," he added.

"They deserve our respect."

On Saturday, a day after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Trump's remarks as "appalling", Trump appeared to change his position at least as far as British troops were concerned.

"The GREAT and very BRAVE soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors. It's a bond too strong to ever be broken."

Albanese referenced Trump's later comments, suggesting he also appreciated the Australian effort in Afghanistan.

"I think President Trump's comments overnight indicate a very different position. He's acknowledged the contribution," Albanese told the ABC, but added that Trump's previous comments were "entirely not appropriate. Completely unacceptable".

'I don't like you either'

Albanese also announced Australia's next Ambassador to the United States, recommending Greg Moriarty for the job.

Earlier this month, Australia announced its ambassador to the United States, Kevin Rudd, would leave after a three-year tenure overshadowed by Trump's verdict on him: "I don't like you either."

Former Australian prime minister Rudd, who departs his post on March 31 to become president of the Asia Society think tank in New York, had sharply criticised Trump while he was out of office.

Trump expressed disdain for Rudd during a televised US-Australia meeting at the White House in October last year, prompting some Australian opposition calls for his posting to be ended.

Albanese said Moriarty was an "outstanding Australian public servant", and he had consulted with the Trump administration on his selection.

