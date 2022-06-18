× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Someone offers Sh2.2 billion to eat lunch with Warren Buffett

AMERICA
By Reuters | Jun 18th 2022 | 2 min read
Warren Buffett is one of the wealthiest people in the world. [Courtesy]

A wealthy person has bid a record $19 million (Sh2.23 billion) to eat lunch with Warren Buffett, in the 21st and final time that the billionaire businessman auctioned a private lunch to benefit a San Francisco charity.

The winning bid at the eBay auction, which ended on Friday, far surpassed the previous record of $4.57 million (Sh466.1 million) paid in 2019 by cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun.

Proceeds benefit Glide, a nonprofit in San Francisco's Tenderloin district that helps the poor, homeless or those battling substance abuse. Glide offers meals, shelter, HIV and hepatitis C tests, job training and children's programs.

This year's winner chose to remain anonymous. An eBay spokeswoman said the lunch was the most expensive item ever sold on the company's website to benefit charity.

Buffett, 91, the chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), raised about $53.2 million (Sh5.4 billion) for Glide in the 21 auctions, which began in 2000.

KEEP READING

"It's been nothing but good," Buffett said in a statement. "I've met a lot of interesting people from all over the world. The one universal characteristic is that they feel the money is going to be put to very good uses."

No auctions were held in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buffett began supporting Glide after his first wife, Susan, introduced him to the charity, where she had been volunteering.

Susan Buffett died in 2004.

Buffett has pledged to give away nearly all of his fortune. Buffett was worth $93.4 billion (Sh10.99 trillion) on Friday, ranking seventh worldwide, according to Forbes magazine.

This year's auction winner and up to seven guests will join Buffett at the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in Manhattan.

Buffett will talk about almost anything, but not where he may invest next.

Berkshire owns dozens of companies including the BNSF railroad, Geico car insurance, energy, manufacturing and retail businesses, and stocks such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Bank of America Corp (BAC.N).

Buffett still owns nearly 16 per cent of the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate, despite having donated more than half of his shares since 2006, including $4 billion (Sh470.6 billion) on June 14.

According to Glide, these bidders have won its auctions:

2000: Pete Budlong, $25,000 (Sh1.8 million)

 

2001: Jim Halperin and Scott Tilson, $20,000 (Sh1.54 million)

 

2002: Jim Halperin and Scott Tilson, $25,000 (Sh1.95 million)

 

2003: David Einhorn, Greenlight Capital, $250,100 (Sh18.8 million)

 

2004: Jason Choo, Singapore, $202,100 (Sh15.6 million)

 

2005: Anonymous, $351,100 (Sh26.7 million)

 

2006: Yongping Duan, California, $620,100 (Sh44.6 million)

 

2007: Mohnish Pabrai, Guy Spier, Harina Kapoor, $650,100 (Sh45.5 million)

 

2008: Zhao Danyang, Pure Heart Asset Management, China,

 

$2,110,100 (Sh155.1 million)

 

2009: Courtenay Wolfe, Salida Capital, Canada, $1,680,300 (Sh126 million)

 

2010: Ted Weschler*, $2,626,311 (Sh202.2 million)

 

2011: Ted Weschler*, $2,626,411 (Sh215.4 million)

 

2012: Anonymous, $3,456,789 (Sh286.9 million)

 

2013: Anonymous, $1,000,100 (Sh87.8 million)

 

2014: Andy Chua, Singapore, $2,166,766 (Sh186.3 million)

 

2015: Zhu Ye, Dalian Zeus Entertainment Co, China,

 

$2,345,678 (Sh215.8 million)

 

2016: Anonymous, $3,456,789 (Sh350.9 million)

 

2017: Anonymous, $2,679,001 (Sh277.8 million)

 

2018: Anonymous, $3,300,100 (Sh333 million)

 

2019: Justin Sun, $4,567,888 (Sh461.4 million)

 

2020-2021: No auctions held

 

2022: Anonymous, $19,000,100 (Sh2.23 billion)

