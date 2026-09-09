Ruto unveils Sh19bn Bomet roads plan, launches projects in South Rift tour

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President William Ruto launches the construction of Kapkatet-Boito-Kiptenden-Kapkoros-Kiplelji-Kapkwen-Siongiroi road on September 9, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto began a four-day working tour of the South Rift counties of Bomet and Kericho to hand over, commission, inspect and launch major development projects.

On arrival, the President inspected construction works at Itembe Airstrip in Bomet town, and assured residents that it will be ready for use in the next two months.

Later, he launched construction works on the Kapkwen-Olbutyo- Siongiroi road, Kapkwen Last Mile Connectivity project and Kapkwen Modern Market.

Addressing residents, President Ruto said Bomet County has been allocated Sh19 billion for the construction of 11 roads covering 380km.

He said the Government has revived all stalled roads across the country, adding that new ones are also being built.

In regard to power connection, he pointed out that Sh2.8 billion has been allocated to connect 25,000 households in Bomet County under the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity project.

Additionally, the President said 11 modern markets are being built in the county for Sh1.7 billion.

In the past four years, President Ruto said he has implemented his 2022 campaign pledges up to at least 80 per cent.

"We are fulfilling our promises to the people as we accelerate the transformation of our nation. Across the country, the results speak for themselves," he said.

On universal healthcare, he commended leaders and residents of for being at the forefront of registering with the Social Health Authority (SHA), saying 701,000 people, representing 82 per cent of the county’s total population, are covered.

Bomet's is the second highest county in SHA registration behind Mombasa.

"We have paid hospitals offering SHA services here in Bomet Sh3.2 billion over two years, strengthening access to quality healthcare for the people of Bomet," he said.

President Ruto also handed over 220 affordable housing units to owners in Bomet town. He announced that Sh5 billion will be invested in the construction of 2,000 more affordable houses in the town.

The President dismissed critics of various development programmes as "individuals who have nothing new to offer Kenyans".

"We have implemented many programmes and projects in housing, agriculture, health, education and the economy," he said.

He once again told opposition leaders that sloganeering is not enough and urged them to present a clear agenda to Kenyans.

And while addressing wananchi in Bomet town, President Ruto said a Sh1.7 billion water project has been built and is complete.

In December 2026, he explained, another Sh600 million will be used to connect water to various parts of the county and also improve the sewerage system in Bomet town.

Further, he announced that a stadium will be in the county at a cost of Sh1 billion.

In the past four years, he pointed out, his administration has securitised the Sports Fund and thus mobilised the necessary funds to build 32 stadia across the country.

Cabinet Secretaries Alice Wahome (Lands), Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport) and Aden Duale (Health) accompanied the President. Others were Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and several MPs were also present.

Mr Cheruiyot said leaders from the region have intensified their campaign for the re-election of President Ruto, citing development projects as evidence of the Government's achievements.

Governor Barchok rallied residents in support President Ruto’s bid for a second term.

Later, President Ruto commissioned the 300- bed Dr Joyce Laboso Memorial Mother and Child wellness centre. The new health facility will provide key referral medical services to Bomet residents and Kenyans from the neighbouring counties, and ease pressure on Longisa County Referral Hospital.