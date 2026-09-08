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Fear and flight: Foreign traders face uncertainty as Ruto directive triggers closures

By Standard Team | Sep. 8, 2026
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Congolese businessman Joseph Eric displays asylum papers allowing him to stay in Kenya. Government Spokesperson Charles Owino addresses the media on immigration matters at Harambee House Annex in Nairobi yesterday. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Tension is rising in parts of Nairobi after foreign nationals operating small businesses reported harassment, threats and pressure to shut their premises following a government directive targeting foreigners engaged in small-scale retail and informal trade.

In Mowlem, Eastlands, at least 20 foreign-owned businesses have reportedly closed, with some owners leaving the area amid fears for their safety.

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Related Topics

Foreign Traders in Kenya Nairobi Xenophobia Ruto Foreign Traders Policy Foreign Nationals Directive
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