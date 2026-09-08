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House team questions millions public schools pay to KESSHA

By Irene Githinji | Sep. 8, 2026
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Luanda MP Dick Maungu chairs the National Assembly Public Investments Committee on Education and Governance at Bunge Towers, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

A parliamentary committee has resolved to summon Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) officials to shed light on how millions of shillings contributed by public secondary schools are spent.

The National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, chaired by Luanda MP Dick Maungu, now wants KESSHA to account for funds received from schools following an auditor’s report that flagged direct payments to the association as irregular.

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