A call for transformative literacy through Competency-Based Education

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Pupils during a lesson. Teachers have a critical role in transforming literacy from a narrow skill into a broad competency. [File, Standard]

The International Literacy Day, observed annually on September 8, provides an important opportunity for the world to reflect on the meaning, purpose and transformative power of literacy. As the world marks its 60th anniversary, the theme “Literacy for people, the planet and prosperity” reminds us that literacy is not merely the ability to read and write. Literacy is ultimately about empowering people to understand their world, participate meaningfully in society, solve problems, make informed decisions and contribute to sustainable development.

In the twenty-first century, literacy has expanded beyond traditional reading and writing to include digital, financial, health, environmental, media, information and civic literacy. People need the competencies to navigate an increasingly complex world characterised by rapid technological change, artificial intelligence, climate change, globalisation and changing workplace demands. Consequently, education systems must move beyond transmitting knowledge to developing the competencies that enable learners to apply knowledge effectively in real-life situations. This is where Competency-Based Education (CBE) becomes particularly significant.

Literacy for people

Literacy should first and foremost serve people. An educated and literate person should be able to communicate effectively, access information, think critically, solve problems, make responsible decisions and participate confidently in family, community, and workplace.

Competency-Based Education strengthens literacy by shifting the focus from what learners know to what they can do with what they know. It promotes the development of practical knowledge, skills, attitudes and values that learners can demonstrate in authentic contexts.

Through CBE, literacy enables learners to communicate effectively in diverse contexts; read, interpret, analyse and evaluate information; use digital technologies responsibly and productively; think critically and creatively; solve problems; collaborate effectively; make informed and ethical decisions; develop entrepreneurial and employability competencies; and become lifelong learners.

This represents a fundamental shift from literacy as a basic educational outcome to literacy as a lifelong competence for living, working and participating in society.

Literacy for prosperity

Literacy is a foundation for individual and collective prosperity. Economically productive societies require citizens who can acquire new knowledge, adapt to changing technologies, innovate, create employment and participate effectively in the knowledge and digital economy.

CBE contributes to prosperity by developing employability, entrepreneurial, technological and innovation competencies. Instead of preparing learners only to seek employment, CBE prepares them to become problem-solvers, innovators, entrepreneurs, creators and lifelong learners.

In this regard, literacy should enable people to understand and use financial information, navigate digital platforms, identify economic opportunities, manage resources, develop enterprises and adapt to changing labour-market requirements.

For young people in particular, literacy combined with relevant competencies can provide pathways from education to productive work, entrepreneurship and meaningful participation in the economy.

Literacy for society

The benefits of literacy extend beyond the individual. Literate and competent citizens contribute to the development of inclusive, democratic, peaceful and resilient societies.

CBE strengthens social literacy by developing competencies such as: citizenship and civic responsibility; respect for diversity; ethical reasoning; interpersonal communication; collaboration and teamwork; conflict resolution; leadership; social responsibility; and appreciation of cultural heritage.

Such competencies are essential for building societies in which citizens can participate constructively, respect differences and work together to address common challenges.

From content transmission to competence development

The celebration of International Literacy Day provides an opportunity to rethink the purpose of education itself. Traditional education has often placed considerable emphasis on content coverage, memorisation and examination performance. While knowledge remains important, knowledge alone is insufficient in a world characterised by rapid change and uncertainty.

CBE provides a paradigm shift from content transmission to competence development. This transformation is particularly important for literacy because literacy becomes meaningful when learners can use it to act, create, communicate, solve problems and transform their circumstances.

Implications for teachers and higher education

Teachers have a critical role in transforming literacy from a narrow skill into a broad competency. They need to design learning experiences that allow learners to practise literacy in authentic contexts rather than simply teach literacy as an abstract concept.

Higher education institutions have a responsibility to prepare teachers who can facilitate competency-based literacy development. Teacher education should therefore strengthen competencies in digital pedagogy, critical thinking, creativity, communication, inclusive education, environmental sustainability, competency based assessment and the effective use of educational technologies.

Universities should move from simply transmitting knowledge about literacy to modelling innovative approaches to literacy development. They can work with schools, communities, industry, government and other stakeholders to develop solutions to contemporary literacy challenges.

Conclusion

As we commemorate the 60th anniversary of International Literacy Day, we should ask a fundamental question: What kind of literacy do people need to thrive in the twenty-first century?

The answer goes beyond reading and writing. We need a form of literacy that enables people to think critically, communicate effectively, use technology responsibly, solve problems, innovate, participate in society, protect the planet and create prosperity.

This is the promise of Competency-Based Education: to transform literacy from the acquisition of knowledge into the development of capabilities for meaningful life, sustainable living and productive participation in society.

I will explore this argument further in my forthcoming inaugural lecture entitled - Transforming Curriculum and Instruction in Higher Education: A Competency Transformation Model for the Twenty-First Century Graduate

- The writer is a Professor of Education (Curriculum, Educational Media and Technology), KCA University