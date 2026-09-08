Ex- Sports PS Kaberia released on Sh1m bail in Sh330.6m CHAN graft case

Ex-Sports PS Peter Kaberia freed on Sh1m bail over alleged Sh330.6m CHAN graft. [File, Standard]

Former Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kirimi Kaberia has been released on a cash bail of Sh1 million in a Sh330.6 million graft case linked to alleged irregularities in a tender for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Milimani Anti-Corruption Magistrate Isabella Barasa also released Kaberia’s co-accused on separate bail terms ranging from Sh600,000 to Sh1 million, depending on the offences they face.