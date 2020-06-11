× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kenya and USA call for speedy resolution of Ethiopian conflict

AFRICA
By PSCU | January 24th 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta and the US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Amb David Satterfield at State House, Nairobi. [PSCU]

Kenya and the United States of America have agreed to continue engaging the conflicting parties in Ethiopia with the aim of seeing a speedy resolution to the conflict in the Horn of Africa country.

At a meeting at State House, Nairobi on Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta and the US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Amb David Satterfield emphasized that peace in Ethiopia is crucial for the region’s stability.

Amb Satterfield commended President Kenyatta for his committed efforts towards ending the conflict between the Federal Government and the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

“We believe that your role (in ending the Ethiopian conflict) was and remains extremely important. We appreciate the role Kenya has continued to play in the Horn of Africa region.

“We do look to your help and support in Ethiopia. We do not want the work you have done in that country to go to waste,” the visiting Special Envoy said.

KEEP READING

On his part, President Kenyatta observed that Kenya and Ethiopia have been working together progressively especially in telecommunication and infrastructure development, adding that the internal conflict in the Horn of Africa country should not be allowed to continue as it will erode the progress made.

“A strong Ethiopia is important to us. A stable Ethiopia is important to us. That is why we are committed to doing all we can to see the conflict resolved,” the President said.

Besides the Ethiopian conflict, President Kenyatta and Amb Satterfield also discussed the peace and security situation in Sudan and Somalia at the meeting that was also attended by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua and Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo among other senior Government officials. 

Would Greeks define you as an idiot, tribe or citizen? Find out
Greeks were the first people to come up with the first known cultured society around 505 B.C.
Cost of LPG making a bad situation worse
The initial hike was on account of the 16 per cent VAT and the later increases have been due to rise high global petroleum prices.

