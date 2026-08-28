President William Ruto during his tour of the Western region. [ Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

President William Ruto is making another desperate attempt to counter the growing influence of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in Western Kenya.

Armed with a raft of development projects and promises, Ruto is on an eight-day tour spread across two phases as he seeks to reclaim political ground in a region that remains crucial to his re-election ambitions but whose political loyalties have become increasingly uncertain following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in October last year.